ENB administration announces passing of deputy PA

The late Peniat was medevacked to Port Moresby General Hospital yesterday afternoon (May 12th), but died last night, succumbing to kidney failure.

ENB Provincial Administrator, Levi Mano, expressed his condolences when advising of his deputy’s passing, saying the late Peniat was one of the longest serving administrators in the province.

“On behalf of ENBPA senior management, the administration and leaders, we convey our sincere heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the late Peter Peniat, and the many people who came to know him. May his soul Rest in Peace.”

Mano said the late Peniat served his entire working life with the provincial administration since graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Food Technology from the PNG University of Technology (Unitech) in early 1990.

He began his career with the then ENBPA’s Health Division, and progressed on to serve as a district administrator in various districts in the province.

The late Peniat was then appointed in December 2022 to act on the deputy provincial administrator’s position, looking after the socio-economic services.

“After serving in various senior positions in the Rabaul District Administration, the late Peniat spent a good number of years serving the people of Pomio with dedication, endurance and commitment,” said Mano.

Late Peniat, aged 55, who hailed from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, had served the people of East New Britain Province all his working life until his passing at 8pm, Sunday the 12th of May, 2024.

He is survived by his wife and children.