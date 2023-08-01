Rabaul service projects progressing

Last week, contractors moved into these areas and have begun doing clearance to pave way for power poles to be erected and putting in place necessary infrastructure such as roads.

Vital services in these communities were destroyed following the twin volcanic eruptions in 1994. But this is about to change with the K4 million Rural Electricity project and K2 million Namanula road upgrade.

Supervised by the district technical team and contractors, locals this week are being engaged in the clearance exercise, chopping down trees with chainsaws along marked areas where the power poles will be established.

District Civil Works Engineer Mr Mellie Munulai said starting last Tuesday, contractor- Kokopo Plant Hire have commenced clearance and road upgrade to pave way for the power supply extension for Matupit ward and also Matalau, Nordup and Baai wards.

He said for the power supply extension covering Matalau, Nordup and Baai, they will follow the Namanula road.

Mr Munulai also announced the Namanula road project will get off the ground as the East New Britain Provincial Procurement Committee has completed the tendering process and is ready to award the project.

Rabaul District Administrator, Benedict Mode commended the progress work so far saying the positive impacts of power supply and proper road networks will play major roles in enhancing living conditions and supporting economic growth.

A local from Matalau ward, Kelly Kubin has commended these initiatives saying people have given away fruit trees and gardens and have embraced this important development.

“The people are excited that government services are finally reaching them and are cooperating with technical officers of the Rabaul District Administration and contractors,” Mr Kubin said.