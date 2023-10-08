Quake knocks down homes, affects businesses

Most houses all over town also collapsed, most of them being semi-permanent.

Residents of the Wagol area in Madang felt the most of the impact with numerous houses down.

These are the people who work hard to clean Madang town, now in need they are calling on the Government for immediate assistance.

Cletus Kamina from Kambaramba in the East Sepik Province said this is not the first time they have been impacted by an earthquake and have had to pick themselves up. They are now calling for assistance from the government, business houses or any NGOs willing to assist them.

The damages caused to goods, assets and even human resources for companies and government houses are drastic.

It was a slow start for the province as business houses cleaned up what the quakes damaged. Popular business houses such as Andersons, Brian Bell, Supreme and BMK to name a few, all remained closed until after lunch.

All buildings that were constructed with bricks had cracks and minor collapses, with most goods thrown all over the place.

Meanwhile, PNG Power has issued a notice regarding the total outage of power. They have released a notice stating that its generator, transmission and distribution assets have been damaged. Staff are working towards restoring power.

So far from the hospital, 1 death and 4 casualties have been reported. According to the night shift staff, the person who died was from a vehicle accident on the Suyau ranges in Wali, Transgogol area.

When the vehicle overturned, all passengers fled the scene leaving the victim who was smashed on impact.

Two casualties had fractures and were admitted to the ward, whilst the other two received treatment and were discharged.

Meantime, the Madang Disaster office currently has no reports to put forward regarding the damages and response plans.