Mining firm remains unassured

However, the regional legal counsel of Barrick Niugini Ltd – the operator of Porgera mine in Enga Province – alluded to the need to have the government’s assurance included in the proposed legislation.

“Our concern, (mining) Secretary, is, that is not reflected in the bills,” said Nick Thorne. “So, it is critically important that the bills reflect the commitment made by the Prime Minister, and he said very clearly this morning that they will not interfere with these contractual arrangements.

“And the second thing I would say is simply that, further consultation is needed and for that consultation to be meaningful, we need to see the whole package, which comprises these arrangements.”

Thorne highlighted that apart from the National Gold Corporation Bill, there is also the project agreement bill which has the effect of turning that agreement into law.

“So, it is incredibly important that the agreement itself is disclosed and then there is a final part, which is, the regulations. The regulations have clearly been drafted because they refer to it extensively throughout the bill, and they clearly contain a lot of detail about things that will have an effect on the way the industry operates.”

The mining operator is not privy to details contained in the regulations, such as payment arrangements and the terms on which the refinery will acquire gold from all participants. They are appealing to the government for “full visibility” on the agreements and given their complexity, a minimum of further six months are needed for consultation.