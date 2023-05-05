Port Moresby's Opportunities and Responsibilities

However, some individuals in the community are showing a lack of respect for public property by vandalizing public assets such as new skip bins at Boroko Precinct, streetlights, flower beds, and other public properties.

In response to this, City Manager Frank Ravu expressed his disappointment with the behavior and emphasized the importance of protecting public property.

He stressed that the city cannot continue to accept this behavior as a norm and called on residents to take ownership of their rubbish and keep watch on vandalism.

Betel nut sale and consumption have been identified as major contributing factors to the defacing of these dumpsters. In light of this, NCDC will impose a total ban on the sale and consumption of betel nut starting at Boroko Precinct, Down Town Central Business District, and throughout all public places around the city.

The City Manager encouraged the general public to work together with municipal authority to protect city assets by isolating and discouraging reckless behavior by few individuals.

Residents, should therefore, play an active role in preserving and maintaining the public property to ensure the city can continue to provide the necessary services for all.