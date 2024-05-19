Brazil to host FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027

In an open vote, Brazil was appointed to host the tenth edition of the tournament after receiving 119 votes while the joint bid of Belgium, Netherlands and Germany received 78.

"This is a win for women's football in South America, and for women's football everywhere which FIFA works every day to improve and strengthen,” said Ednaldo Rodrigues, President of the Brazilian Football Association (CBF).

“You can be certain that, without wanting to be vain, we will try to stage the biggest and best FIFA Women's World Cup™ of all. I hope you can all come to Brazil and enjoy the hospitality of our country.”

It is the first time that a FIFA Congress has voted on the hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™. The tournament will provide a significant opportunity for FIFA to continue to build on the momentum generated by previous editions, including the globally applauded, record-breaking FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ held in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand last year.

The Congress, at which all 211 FIFA Member Associations were present, opened with a video address from the Prime Minister of Thailand Srettha Thavisin and an address from Football Association of Thailand (FAT) President Nualphan Lamsam, who became the first female president of an Asian member association when she was elected earlier this year.