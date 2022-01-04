Police Rescues Passengers At Sea

They were travelling from Raicoast to Madang when the boats experienced shortage of fuel and were floating outside Kalibobo when Water Police rescued them yesterday morning.

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Mazuc Rubiang said police officers were alerted when the boats were seen floating out at open sea. Water police were alerted to rescue the boats with fuel and the other boat was towed to Madang town.

He said all passengers were safe including their properties. PPC Rubiang said many people had become victims of boat mishaps.

“The disaster coordinator and I had issued warning to small boats to take precaution when travelling but some are still being ignorant. What we have seen now is the result of ignorance, because the boats were going against strong tide it burnt up fuel.”

He thanked police officers for their quick response to rescue the passengers and bring them to safety.

PPC Rubiang said the sea is still rough and those travelling in small boats must take precaution and carry enough fuel, food and safety gears when travelling.