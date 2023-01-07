Police recover stolen vehicle

Police were notified at around 2.40 pm that a motor vehicle was stolen by armed criminals at the Gerehu Sports Centre, Gerehu Stage two.

Police units patrolling the Gerehu area were fast to respond and covered all possible locations where the criminals may have taken the stolen vehicle to.

The vehicle was eventually recovered by the Fox 200 Alpha Unit at Siraka.

NCD and Central Province, Assistant Commissioner of Police Anthony Wagambie Jr, said that police officers who were at Gerehu were briefed by eyewitnesses about the description of the vehicle that lead to the recovery.

He said with little information regarding the vehicle's description and the criminals helped in the quick recovery of the stolen vehicle.

"The armed men were at the betelnut market when the victim, a female drove into the market to buy betelnuts. She was held at gunpoint and they drove off with the vehicle,” ACP Wagambie Jr said.

He said Police were notified through the police radio, and the Fox 200 Alpha unit who were on duty and patrolling the Gerehu area responded.

According to ACP Wagambie, the police recovered the vehicle in less than an hour. When the police arrived, he said, the criminals were attempting to remove parts from the vehicle; the armed men fled into the bushes with the car key.

“I thank Fox 200 Alpha section for the quick response. I also thank the other units involved in the car chase that lead to the successful recovery. I had received information from the owners that they appreciate what the police had done,” he said.

According to ACP Wagambie Jr, this is the fourth case of a stolen motor vehicle that police had attended to in the new year.

He said most of these cases were reported in the Gerehu area and police are now on alert.

"I warn criminals who are involved in car theft that you will not hide anymore. We are living in the modern world and what you had done had been captured so you will be caught soon.

“I want you all to stop from doing criminal activities and start doing something productive to earn your living."