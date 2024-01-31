Police raid on looted items continues

Guinness said despite the ending of the State of Emergency, police are still monitoring the looted items due to the ongoing investigation into the civil unrest on the 10th of January, 2024.

He said police will only raid houses if they receive reports relating to the looted items.

Guinness said police retrieved a total of K60,000 cash buried underground at Six Mile last week, believed to be stolen from an ATM machine during the civil unrest.

He said another K400,000 was retrieved from the ATM at Waigani.

Guinness said word going around that Brian Bell will not accept the returned items is false and urged those still in possession of looted items to return them to the police. He said police will not hesitate to arrest and charge those found to have these items hidden in their possession.