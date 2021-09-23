Police, NCDC Partners To Fight Crime

The meet is part of the NCD-Central Command’s efforts working in partnership with stakeholders to in addressing law and order issues.

Governor Parkop said law and order is everyone’s business, assuring that the concerns about safety and security issues in the city have not gone unnoticed.

Lately, there has been a public outcry on the safety of residents commuting around the city, especially the safety of women, girls and children.

During the meeting, they have agreed to implement the following:

To revive the Peace and Good Order Committee in NCD to integrate all key stakeholders. Investigate and shut down cheap high content alcohol that exceeds legal limits. Activate the Urban Youth Employment Program and integrate them with NCDC's ongoing programs to cater for our increasing youth population. Activate all CCTV's installed in the City. Commence the hotspot surveillance in Gerehu, Tabari, Boroko, Manu and Gordons using the improvised community policing model under command of NCD Police. Integrate bus stop wardens, Rangers with community policing. Explore the possibility of deploying dog units from Macgregor at hotspots. ACP Wagambie and I will host a stakeholders meeting ASAP to build community collaboration and hear proposals from stakeholders on initiatives to improve safety and security. ACP and Metsup to present their strategic plans of their proposed response to deal with crime and security challenges in the city within 2 weeks.

MetSup Ikumu said the police have developed a strategy to control security issues in the city and are glad to be collaborating with NCDC and business houses.

He stated that he would soon call for a meeting with city residents, encouraged that people report crimes and assist Police investigations.