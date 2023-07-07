Police investigate Kupiano shooting

Acting Commander for NCD and Central Acting Chief Superintendent Laimo Asi said an investigation team went to Kupiano on Tuesday (July 4, 2023), on the day of the incident.

A joint police and military investigation team have now cordoned off the crime scene to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the fatal shootings. He said the situation has been under control since Tuesday because the incident happened among the soldiers themselves. Asi confirmed the 12 people who were part of the exercise that turned fatal, were arrested. Detectives have also identified the soldier responsible for discharging the live ammunition that killed and injured the victims.

Acting Commander Asi said details of the suspect implicated in the shootings will be released to the media once he is criminally charged by the investigation team.

“This is a very unfortunate incident involving our soldiers, and I am expecting the investigators to probe into it thoroughly," said Asi.

The Acting Commander said this incident is unprecedented.

“This incident is a first of its kind, where PNGDF soldiers were killed in training, in a "blue on blue" situation. This means that soldiers were killed by friendly fire from their own forces.

“I expect the investigators to take blood and urine samples from the main suspect as part of their investigation. They will have to ascertain whether the prime suspect was intoxicated or drugged when the shootings happened,” Asi said.

Asi said the findings of the investigation team will bring some closure to the families and relatives of the deceased and the injured victims.

Asi visited the soldiers in Kupiano and addressed them after the unfortunate incident. He expressed sorrow and thanked the soldiers for cooperating with their superiors and the police.