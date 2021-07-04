PNGEC prioritizes partnerships

Southern Highlands Provincial Administrator, Jerry David and Acting Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai signed the MoU that now allows for the PNGEC and the provincial administration to coordinate efforts to update the electoral roll in the provinces in preparation for the 2022 general elections.

“Sharing information and coordinating with stakeholders is a priority.”

“Electoral Commission will work with other important national bodies.”

“Our international partners are also important stakeholders, who we will continue to work with.”

Mr Sinai made these remarks at the launch of the 2021 electoral roll update and the 2022 national general elections program and the signing of the MoU.

He also said he will soon be asking the government to convene the Inter-Departmental Election Committee (IDEC) in preparation for the elections.

The Acting Commissioner said the IDEC and the different committee bodies are vital in the preparation leading up to elections.

He said all that are responsible must take ownership of the election process.

“Soon we will also activate the PESE, we will start now starting with the southern Highlands to support the coordination in the provincial administrations and we are working to signing the MoUs to formalize agreements with the provincial administration or come to terms and understand.”

“We have begun meeting with RPNGC and other security forces to share information and security planning of the elections and we will work closely with the national department of health and pandemic national control center as we have learned to mitigate issues in the last Moresby Northwest by-election.”

Southern Highlands Provincial Administrator, Jerry David said: “The MoU signing between the PNG Electoral Commission and the Southern Highlands Provincial Administration is to undertake, first and foremost is the common roll update in our 5 districts, Ialibu-Pangia, Kagua-Erave, Imbonggu, Nipa-Kutubu and Mendi-Munihu.”

Mr David said there are many names on the common roll of people of people that have moved between provinces, districts or council wards that need to be updated to avoid duplication and of those who are deceased that need to be removed from the roll.

In the coming months before the issue of Writs on April 28th 2022, the Electoral Commission will be working closely with different government agencies, provincial governments and other relevant stakeholders in preparation for the country’s general elections.