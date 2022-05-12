PNG Mourns A Vibrant Leader

“We pray for God’s Hand on the country at this sad time and it is a big loss to his family, people of Bulolo, Morobe, United Labour Party and Papua New Guinea, as we try to come to terms with his passing,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Marape said he was a strong member of the present generation of leaders in Government who had the country at heart

“What makes his untimely passing even sadder is the fact that it happened only hours before nominations open for the 2022 General Election.

“This young and vibrant leader had been preparing his United Labour Party well for the elections only to have this tragic accident happen on the eve of nominations.”

PM Marape said the ruling PANGU Pati, he is now leading is due to the hard work of Basil in 2014. He said the late MP single-handedly resurrected the ruling Pangu Pati.

“The one-man party became two in 2015, when the late Goilala MP, William Samb, joined Basil to revive this great PNG institution.

“Basil led PANGU into the 2017 General Election winning six seats in Morobe and others around the country, bringing it back to life– something for which we the present PANGU are indebted to,” stated the Prime Minister.

He said late Basil will be accorded a State Funeral befitting of his status as Deputy Prime Minister.

“We thank God for his life and his many contributions to Bulolo, Morobe and Papua New Guinea.”