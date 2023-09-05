PNG congratulates Indonesia on its 78th independence anniversary

This was the message from the minister assisting the Prime Minster, Justin Tkatchenko while addressing the Independence Dinner of the Republic of Indonesia at the Indonesian Embassy in Port Moresby recently.

“I take this opportunity on behalf of our Prime Minister, to wish the President, the Government and the people of the Republic of Indonesia, a happy 78th Independence Anniversary.

“The relationship between Papua New Guinea and Indonesia is as old as PNG itself when both our countries formalized diplomatic ties in 1975 and since then, our relationship continues to grow stronger and stronger. The strength of our relationship is evident with President Joko Widodo visiting PNG on three occasions with the most recent one just seven weeks ago”, stated Tkatchenko.

He added that Indonesia was the third biggest democracy in the world, and just like PNG, despite having a variety of different cultures and ethnicities, both countries persevered in the mutual slogan of ‘Unity in Diversity.

“We also share the respectful Melanesian connection with Melanesians living in Indonesia and we must use this as a springboard for greater cross-border trade, business and investment opportunities. PNG and Indonesia are not only neighbours but are physically connected and provide a critical gateway from Asia to Oceania and the Pacific which offers boundless opportunities for all. Like PNG, Indonesia is blessed with an abundance of natural and mineral resources which offers many business and investment opportunities that can be explored sustainably”, said Tkatchenko.

Tkatchenko noted that Indonesia has bilateral relations with the rest of the world, however, PNG is one of those few countries Indonesia agreed to hold annual leaders dialogue with. This reflects the maturity over time from close friendly neighbours to economic partners.

“It is therefore important that both countries maintain their commitment to the 2013 PNG - Indonesia Comprehensive Partnership as the main platform for promoting peace, stability and prosperity based on mutual respect, trust, friendship, and cooperation.

“Furthermore, both countries must continue to reaffirm their commitment to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“As I mentioned earlier, with President Joko Widodo’s State Visit reinforcing our relationship, it is very encouraging to note other major milestones between our countries this year”, emphasized Tkatchenko.

Partnerships with Indonesia include the Ratification of the PNG - Indonesia Visa Agreement for Diplomatic and Official Passport Holders, the Ratification of the PNG – Indonesia Defence Cooperation Agreement, the Ratification of The Basic Border Agreement, the MOU on Preventing and Combating Transnational Crimes and Capacity Building, the MOU on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs and the MOA on Air Services Agreement.