PNG Air Suspends Wapenamanda Flights

The suspension, effective from 25th July 2023, will remain in place until the airline can ensure the safety and security of its operations in the area.

The decision comes after recent incidents of civil unrest in Wapenamanda, making it unsafe for PNG Air to continue its scheduled flights to the region. The indefinite suspension aims to protect the well-being of the passengers and staff.

The airline issued an apology to its valued customers and the travelling public for any inconvenience caused by this necessary measure.

PNG Air has promised to keep its customers informed and updated regarding the situation, with its Call Centre team reaching out to those who had purchased tickets for inbound and outbound Wapenamanda travel.

The management at PNG Air expressed their gratitude for the understanding and cooperation of their passengers during this challenging period.

As the situation unfolds, the airline remains committed to restoring flight services to Wapenamanda as soon as conditions permit a safe resumption of operations in the region.