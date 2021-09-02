PNG Air Supports Awards

The awards was launched on August 27, 2021 to allow members of the public to nominate ordinary men who are doing extra-ordinary things to build peace in their respective communities.

PNG Air Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Nancy Nakikus said PNG Air is pleased to support the Men of Honour Campaign by providing return flights to the ports the team requires to travel for interviews with nominees and quality checks.

“PNG Air will also be providing return flights to Port Moresby for each nominee for the awards night, and free return tickets to each nominee to assist in furthering the great work these men do in their communities.”

“We are happy to support the great work the Men of Honour Campaign does in identifying and honouring the hidden heroes in our communities and look forward to welcoming them on board soon.

Digicel Foundation CEO, Serena Sasingian said that this is the first time a major airline has approached us to come on board as a sponsor.

“PNG Air has recognized the importance of our campaign and has been proactive in wanting to assist with covering all travel-related costs of the Men of Honour campaign. “This assistance will go a long way to ensure that we are recognizing good men in our communities who are advocating against violence,” said Sasingian.