Junior tennis tournaments launched

The launch that took place on Sunday May 5th, 2024 coincided with the wrap up of the Skel Rice Junior Tournament.

POMRC Tennis director, William Aisi said the tournaments would help the country's junior ranking system and identify the best players.

Tennis clubs across Papua New Guinea have been encouraged to send their young talents to participate in these ranking tournaments scheduled at the end of each month.

In complementing the progress of junior players, the POMRC club offers tennis coaching for Port Moresby-based children and encourages parents to bring their kids to the tennis club every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Meantime, in a thrilling weekend of sport, more than 50 young tennis enthusiasts aged 5 to 16 showcased their skills at the Skel Rice Junior Tennis Tournament at the Port Moresby Racquets Club.

Aisi expressed his gratitude to Goodman Fielder, particularly their Skel Rice brand, for the support in fostering junior sports development, labeling the tournament a success.

The POMRC has seen a lot of success in its junior tennis stars’ in Hakena siblings, Sugar-Ray, Colita, and River-Jordan, who currently hold junior rankings in PNG and Oceania.

These talented siblings have earned tennis scholarships and are honing their skills overseas.

Their youngest sibling, 6-year-old Hebrews-Bubiang, made her tournament debut in the Under 8 and 10 categories on the weekend tournament, marking the beginning of her promising tennis journey.