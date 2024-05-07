Dr urges parents to immunise their children

Dr Aipit said tuberculosis (TB) is increasing and is the third cause of admission of children in the province, while hepatitis is also becoming common, and these are vaccine-preventable diseases that are on the rise.

He made these statements during a radio awareness program to mark the World Immunisation Week last week.

“TB is increasing and is the main cause of admission at the medical ward and is the third cause of admission for children but we have a vaccine to prevent TB,” Dr Aipit said.

“Two vaccines are given at birth; BCG to protect the child from TB and Hepatitis B vaccine to protect from hepatitis; which is a disease that affects the liver and we see that hepatitis is becoming common because many have not received this vaccine when they were little.”

Dr Aipit said it is also very important for pregnant women to give birth at health facilities, supervised by health workers.

Director public health, Dr Martin Daimen, said immunisation has protected and saved many lives over the years, urging caregivers to get their children vaccinated.

Dr Daimen further outlined that immunisation is a priority program for the government.