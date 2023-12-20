PNG’s security issues covered

Speaking at the 17th PNG Resources and Energy Investment Conference in Sydney, Australian Assistant Minister for Trade and Assistant Minister for Manufacturing, Senator Tim Ayres, said the agreement elevates, broadens and modernises the longstanding security relationship.

“It covers both traditional and non-traditional security issues like climate change, cybersecurity, gender-based violence and protecting critical infrastructure,” he outlined to attendees on Monday, December 11th, at the Sydney International Convention Centre.

“It serves as a framework for Papua New Guinea and Australia to work closely together on Papua New Guinea’s internal security needs.”

A AUD$200 million, or K504 million, support to PNG’s national security priorities follows the signing of the Bilateral Security Agreement.

This will see support for PNG’s internal security, from police to courts to correctional services.

Additionally, a Port Moresby-based Police Recruit and Investigations Training Centre will be established to enable the recruitment and training of a larger and more capable force.

Senator Ayres added that their commitment is longstanding, long-term and unwavering.