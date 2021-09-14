People’s Safety Guaranteed

The Southern Highlands police held a parade at the Imbonggu district office at Walume, last Saturday to assure the public of their safety.

Member for Imbonggu, Pila Niningi took time off to inspect the parade and make sure everything was in order and set before the show.

Deputy Operation and eastern end Commander Senior Inspector, Philip Kumo said manpower for the operation consists of 156 men divided into four zones.

“We will not invite police from other provinces to help our local police, the Buiebi Correctional Service officers and 68 Papua New Guinea Defence Force will assist us.

“We will not allow local security to be engaged or support our work. We assure the public that we are ready to provide security to the people so they enjoy the show peacefully without any disturbances,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture, Isi Henry Leonard will accompany him for the opening of the show tomorrow and Prime Minister James Marape will be present on Friday.

“Southern Highlands has been labeled as a province with law and order issue due to problems created by a minority group.

“This show is important to us as it will showcase our identity and culture, at the same time tell the nation that we are peace loving people and can host such events,” Mr Niningi said.

He said the police station is located near the show venue and he would not want to see people from Imbonggu arrested and locked at the cellblock.

Mr Niningi said people from Imbonggu must take the lead to show good example to others and host the annual show successfully.

“The organizing committee is putting their hearts into the event to make it the best show staged, and I am supper excited to show it off.”

The show has attracted about 80 traditional singsing groups, local musicians and other entertainment from within the province.