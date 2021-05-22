Northern Beaches Included in Kokoda Initiative

This will see the Northern Beaches benefit from development funding made available by the government and development partners.

Member for Ijivitari, Richard Masere, says they missed out in the past and had to seek support independently for the Northern Beach Communities.

Stanislaus Ivahupa has been nominated as the representative of the Ijivitari District, he will advocate and raise concerns and issues of the people of the Northern Beaches.

Masere thanked the Minister for Environment and Conservation Wera Mori and the Managing Director of CEPA, Gunther Joku, for their support and commitment.

He said he looks forward to working with both of them to guarantee they protect the military and historical pasts and that his people are equal development partners through the Kokoda Initiative.