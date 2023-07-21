NCD education introduces SLIP

SLIP targets school heads, Board of Management, Governing Councils, even teachers and students to drive the PNG Education System with good governance and transparency.

One-hundred-and-sixteen (116) students from schools in NCD are participating in the SLIP leadership training in Port Moresby today; 40 primary schools, 15 high school and secondary schools including five vocational centers. Accompanying the students are 88 teachers.

Peter Kants, First Assistant Secretary for NCDES said having this leadership workshop is vital in setting the standard with NCD schools, to pave way for other provinces to also adopt SLIP.