Nation’s Capital begin Independence Celebrations

On September 16, 2023, Papua New Guinea commemorates 48 years of Independence as all take pride in the diverse culture, tradition and richness.

The Nation’s Capital, Port Moresby kick-started celebrations on the 1st of September, with a media launch informing its citywide blueprint to commemorate the National Day.

Minister for State assisting the Prime Minister, Justin Tkatchenko, gave a keynote address on behalf of the Government and praised the leadership of the Governor for NCD, Powes Parkop who has continuously championed the City’s annual festivities under The Amazing Port Moresby Initiative.

“We commend Governor Parkop and the team for organizing the celebrations of the 48th Independence and to keep that excitement and momentum going to make us proud of who we are and what our country stands for, now and into the future.

“As we approach our golden jubilee in the next two years, 50 years of celebration. Papua New Guinea is a magnificent country, unique in its traditions and cultures and especially its people. Our identity is so unique that it hasn’t been found anywhere else in the world.

“That’s one of the last things we have as Papua New Guineans and we must never ever lose our culture and traditions. We must stand up proud that we come from Papua New Guinea. We face many challenges but we will overcome in partnership working together.

“These celebrations from September 14th to the 17th, we look forward to working with NCDC, the Governor and the team to give to everyone in Port Moresby and around the country a chance to celebrate 48 years of Independence here in the Capital City.

“From the official proceedings with the Prime Minister James Marape, I appeal to all our dignitaries and the public, to attend festivals and markets and celebrations that the city is putting together for all of us, we look forward to a festive four days of our celebrations; reminiscing on the birth of our country to where we are now where we are to go into the future,” Minister Tkatchenko concluded.

The four-day citywide festivities will begin with a Unity Walk followed by the traditional government formalities of The Flag Raising and Lowering Ceremonies, National Day Parade, cultural shows and SME Markets.

The atmosphere had begun at the end of August when many of the SMEs, MSMEs and other services in the country began ordering and selling PNG Flags, PNG-themed clothes, gadgets, and promotions.