MP Offers Reconciliation Meet

Mr Schnaubelt made the offer at the Kavieng Airport recently in response to the women in Kavieng who protested on his arrival demanding that the three New Ireland Members reconcile and work together for the good of the province.

He said: I have no problem with the reconciliation and am happy to sit with Member for Kavieng, Ian Ling-Stuckey and Governor Sir Julius for a reconciliation ceremony.”

"Let me place it on record, I have offered reconciliation and peace to you Sir Julius many many times but he refused and he continues to use excuses that I don't want to reconcile with him.

"Let me declare it one more time in public for my honorable Governor. You name the place and time and I will be there with my pig and my misse (shell money).

He said there should be enough of deceitful behaviours as it was unbecoming of a Former Prime Minister and a provincial Governor to continue confusing the people telling them I have refused his offer to reconcile.

"I am ready to reconcile with you so come let's put the interest of our people of New Ireland, Kavieng and Namatanai districts first in our decisions as leaders and reconcile in public.