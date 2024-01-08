Marape tells dropouts not to lose hope

Prime Minister James Marape in acknowledging these concerns said his government has plans to address this issue, something that’s faced year in, year out.

The Prime Minister in a media conference after the public service dedication service yesterday at the Sir John Guise Stadium stated plans to overcome the issue of spaces for students in higher education institutions.

Marape was presented a report by the Minister for DHERST, Don Polye and Acting Secretary for DHERST, Fr Jan Czuba this week and said they discussed about specific programs that can be introduced to provide Gr.12 school leavers more opportunities apart from placements in universities and colleges in PNG.

“We’re taking stock of how many (students) have been accepted. Traditionally and for the last 20 years, we only have 6-10,000 spaces in our universities and colleges and have been producing 19,000 Gr.12 leavers.

“So, we looking at a specific program to ensure those that leave schools with no placement are given some sort of post-Gr.12 opportunities. This includes universities and college opportunities outside of PNG, for example Indonesia government has offered 2,000 spaces. Another is the Chinese Government offering spaces for study, and Hungary president who visited us offered 50 spaces. We also looking at the STEM program in USA, as well as short term work and linking and bridging to a study in Australia and New Zealand”, stated Prime Minister Marape.

He asked all parents and Gr. 12 school leavers from the last few years not to be discouraged and feel left out.

“Don’t be discouraged, don’t lose hope, and don’t go to marijuana to destroy yourself. The youth mobilization program is really intended to keep the young people to come amongst us and link them to continue education, SME and other programs.”

He further elaborated that in reality, they have not expanded spaces in universities and colleges.