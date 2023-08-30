Manning Warns Against online Forgery

Manning warned that those engaging in the falsification of police documents would face grave legal repercussions, including potential penalties of up to K100,000 in fines and a staggering 25 years of imprisonment.

Highlighting the gravity of the offence, Manning underscored that tampering with electronic documents with malicious intent was a clear violation of the Cybercrime Code Act of 2016. He further emphasized that if the fraudulent act aimed to undermine the vital functions of law enforcement and public safety, the judicial system would be compelled to pursue the harshest possible penalties.

The urgency of Manning's message was fueled by a recent incident involving the circulation of a fraudulent document adorned with the insignias of both the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) and INTERPOL, complete with fabricated signatures.

Commissioner Manning seized the opportunity to issue a plea to the general public, urging them to remain cautious and resolute against the temptation to share or propagate forged documents.

"In this digital age, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and astute, guarding ourselves against the deception of forgers," stated Commissioner Manning during a press conference convened after the counterfeit document was brought to light.

The counterfeit document in question was designed to deceive recipients into believing that they were subjects of a grave criminal investigation, with ominous threats of imminent arrest and media exposure. Manning stressed that such fraudulent creations could be exploited to intimidate or extort recipients, potentially inflicting significant emotional distress.

Manning, while acknowledging the relative ease with which electronic forgeries could be crafted, pointed out that these fabricated documents left behind digital signatures that could ultimately lead back to their creators.

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) promptly initiated a thorough investigation, leveraging the expertise of digital forensic specialists to trace the origins of the forged document and take appropriate legal measures against the perpetrators.

Individuals possessing any pertinent information regarding the forgery or those who have fallen victim to this scam were urged to contact the RPNGC Cybercrime Unit, which operates through local police stations.