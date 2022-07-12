Manning appeals for cooperation in NGE

He said news from around the country have been mixed, with some reporting quiet and peaceful polling whilst others reported instances of attempted hijacking of the election process as reported in Hela and the Enga Province.

Mr Manning has called on his officers to support one another during this time.

“This is a test for all of us. We do not have the luxury nor the option to give up. Be assured we are doing our level best to maintain the electoral process. We have many servicemen and women who believe in our country and are committed patriotic Papua New Guineans.

“We will push on and fill aspects of the electoral operations that have or are failing. Trust each other, support each other and put our faith in God our Father,” he added.

PPC WHP-Supt John Sagom said security forces in the province are ready for polling scheduled for Wednesday July 13, 2022. Roll-over teams will be inserted into 334 polling areas.

PPC Chimbu Supt David Warap said his province is also ready for polling.

“They have QRF units, a Mobile Squad, and a PNGDF platoon monitoring the situation as they await polling on Friday 15 July. He is satisfied with manpower capacity which he said is enough to insert 200 men into each of the districts to cover the polling areas.

“Over to Border Command, Assistant Commissioner Peter Philips is happy with security arrangements in his command thus far.

“PPC South & North Fly, Chief Inspector Silva Sika said polling in the Western province started last Tuesday and is progressing well. No election related violence and election is running smoothly in the four electorates (South, North, Delta and Middle Fly). He said some places completed their polling but other places needed air transport and are yet to be airlifted due to bad weather conditions,” he added.

PPC West Sepik Chief Inspector Joe Poema said polling went smoothly but partially completed in West Sepik. Bad weather in remote areas such as Telefomin has prevented teams from being flown in. Polling in Aitape is expected to end today or tomorrow.

The New Guinea Islands Region is generally quiet and peaceful with no election related problems.