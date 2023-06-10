Maintaining momentum for environmental initiatives

The meeting, hosted by Amazing Port Moresby and Community Social Services, provided an opportunity for stakeholders to share their experiences and provide feedback on the impact of the activities organized by the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) and its partners.

During the meeting, the directors of Amazing Port Moresby and Community Social Services presented an impact report highlighting the significant outcomes of the ten activities undertaken as part of the World Environment Day campaign. The report included compelling visuals and statistics on the number of people affected, waste collected, and man-hours contributed.

Representatives from various organizations and government entities, including Total Energies, the National Sports Federation, CIS, UPNG, CEPA, SR Curio, Parks & Gardens, NCDC Education, NCDC Waste Management, NCDC Events, and the Amazing Port Moresby Team, expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the campaign and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting sustainability efforts.

The stakeholders engaged in discussions covering a wide range of topics, including the continuation of clean-up initiatives, plastic bottle recycling, tree planting activities, and collaboration with the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA) on ongoing projects.

They also explored opportunities to strengthen partnerships and work together to achieve long-term environmental conservation goals.

Governor Parkop emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum and discussed potential strategies for addressing plastic waste, including the possibility of implementing a plastic ban. The governor also mentioned ongoing discussions with companies to explore waste-to-energy solutions.

Inspired by Governor Parkop's vision and energy, the stakeholders expressed their commitment to continue working together. They pledged to meet regularly to discuss progress, plan quarterly activities, and involve more stakeholders in their efforts.

Stakeholders commended the collaborative spirit and stressed the need for ongoing communication, increased efforts, and innovative solutions to tackle environmental challenges in Port Moresby. They remained determined to advance towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable city.