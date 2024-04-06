Madang Police disallow protest march

After seeking legal advice from headquarters in Port Moresby, Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Robert Baim communicated that the protest was not approved for reasons including:

He did not receive a formal letter requesting to stage the protest & identify the leaders of the group. Also, that the letter must reach the PPC’s office approximately two weeks before staging the march.

With the current court order in place, Police Commissioner, ACP Northern & PPC Madang will be held in contempt of court charges if permission is granted to the march

The reason of the protest is genuine, however, until a court decision is made on the court order, PPC can consider the protest application letter.

The PPC urged the general public to take heed and understand the current situation with regard to the law.

It is understood that some of Madang’s locals have signed a petition expressing their grievance over Frank Lau’s reinstatement as Provincial Administrator.