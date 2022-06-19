Madang police briefed on Election operation

PPC Rubiang addressed his police officers on Thursday 16, June 2022. He told the police officers to work ethically despite challenges the police force has, which includes logistics. He told the officers on parade and the commanders of each areas that a roll check will be done to make sure that all police officers are working during the election operation.

The PPC told the officers that each member must ensure the delivery of a successful election for Madang Province.

He added that there is also selection of police units who will remain in Madang town to respond to any emergency call out. The rest will be deployed to the six districts.

After the parade, each group of officers to be deployed out of Madang town, met with respective commanders for a briefing.

Meantime election campaigning in Madang has been quiet with no reports of major incidents. Candidates for the six open seats and the provincial seat are campaigning peacefully.

Police officers are also doing routine checks to vehicles travelling along the road as part of their election operation.