Madang on Drought Alert

The province is currently facing threats of a drought, which could have severe consequences for both the environment and the local communities.

In the case of Madang, the potential drought threat could impact agriculture, fisheries, and hydropower generation. Already there has been continuous power outages resulting in water cuts, because water supply pumps need power supply to generate water in town.

The Director for the Provincial Disaster office, Rudolph Mongallee, said he was told by the National Weather Services that there will not be any El Nino for Mamose Region, but it is wise to be vigilant and cautious about water usage.

The global climate patterns have been changing rapidly, leading to shifts in rainfall patterns and increased frequency of extreme weather events. These changes can disrupt the regular rainfall patterns in Madang and result in prolonged dry spells.

Furthermore, population growth and urbanization in Madang have put additional pressure on water resources. Increased demand for water from both domestic and industrial sectors can strain already limited water supplies during periods of low rainfall. This situation is further compounded by inadequate infrastructure for water storage and distribution. Mr. Mongallee said today that he received calls from certain rural areas in the province, seeking assistance as people are running out of food back in the villages. The lack of rainfall has resulted in lower garden yields that cannot sustain villagers.

Mr. Mongallee also noted that the lack of proper water and sanitization, will give rise to illnesses like diarrhea, dengue and malaria. He said the office is not equipped with the resources and also financially, to handle an El Nino situation if it arises. The office has not been able to convene their Provincial Disaster Committee Meeting since 2017 due to the constraining factors. Mongallee said it would need the compounded support from all political leaders in Madang, from top to bottom, to address such an issue if ever it is needed.

However, he acknowledges the continuous support of NGO partners and assured that the disaster office will receive their full support if the call is made.