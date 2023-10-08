Kuriva prepares for Papua LNG Project

This is a time for progress for the Kuriva people when a new 42KW solar mini power grid was commissioned for the St John Bosco Kuriva Primary School and the hand-over of the ambulance to the Kuriva Health Centre.

Onboard with the partnership is TotalEnergies, USAID, St John, Ambulance, ExxonMobil, Santos Papua JV Partners, and Member for Hiri-Koiari, Keith Iduhu.

MP for Hiri-Koiari Keith Iduhu shared that these two items will go a long way in ensuring schools and the communitty have reliable electricity, and those in need of medical assistance are able to receive assistance from the ambulance.

“I am very grateful Hiri-Koiari DDA continues to attract meaningful yet tangible support from our stakeholders, and I will ensure to foster these relationships throughout my term.

“Hiri-Koiari DDA will be sharing our district plan in with these stakeholders to see where we can align our priorities, and bring further development outside of the government machinery,” said Iduhu.

He further elaborated that as a young district, it is vital that the people work together with important stakeholders for the betterment of our future.

“As our district hosts important resource projects, and gears up to host the Papua LNG project, we must ensure our district is not left behind and be on par,” he added.