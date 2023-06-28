Kokopo mayor urges focus

The City Mayor, Isidor Bonga expressed concern about the prevalence of political rhetoric that often touts basic services already provided by the government as achievements.

He stated that services such as education, healthcare, sanitation, roads, and electricity are fundamental rights that should not be boasted about. These services are already part of the government's responsibility to ensure the welfare of its citizens.

Bonga believes that responsible leaders should focus on initiating additional plans and programs to address critical issues beyond what is covered by the government's budget.

“The key to development lies in empowering families through education, health, and wealth creation—the three pillars of progress. A healthy, educated, and prosperous population will enable individuals to realize their potential and drive their own development,” he said.

Bonga called for the implementation of effective strategies to promote education, health, and wealth creation in the Kokopo District and throughout East New Britain Province.

He stressed the importance of consultation to develop a comprehensive plan for achieving these goals over the next five years.

The Mayor also highlighted the challenges faced by the Kokopo District, including escalating law and order issues and youth offenders.

To address these concerns, Bonga proposed policies that would offer special coaching lessons to dropouts, giving them an opportunity to improve their academic performance.

In addition, Bonga emphasized the need for increased health awareness initiatives in all wards to prevent deaths from curable diseases.

He believes that an educated and healthy population would drive the local economy through wealth creation, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, and commerce. Bonga stressed the importance of empowering people's skills and initiatives to promote self-reliance.

The Kokopo City Lord Mayor's statements underscore the significance of distinguishing basic services from additional initiatives and call for a concerted effort to drive progress in East New Britain Province.