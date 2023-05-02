Kiunga police arrest three men with drugs

The drug weighting 3.4kg worth around 40 to 50 thousand kina street value.

The men are now in the police cell and expected to appear before the Kiunga District Court today Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

They are being charged under new amended Dangerous Drug Act.

North Fly MP and Vice Minister for Mining & Border Development, James Donald, commended the police for the job well done.

“I wish to commend the police men for doing a good job. This is not the first time that men from Tari and upper highlands including locals from Nomad always smuggle drug into Kiunga and Tabubil in exchange for money and guns from the Republic of Indonesia.

“l must also warn everyone that those caught involve will face the full force of the law. I further give my directives that anyone caught with clear possession of drugs will be immediately shot on the spot to eliminate instead of wasting time. We rather protect next generation from drugs damaging them by way of eliminating the bad ones now.

“l am going to step up the laws and give such tough penalties directives to men in blue in my electorate to carry out without fear or favor because I am tired of such bad drugs issues with ongoing law and order issues.

“If you enter Indonesia with a drug you will be shot dead on the spot. Likewise I will implement the same in North Fly and enough is enough.

“Let me begin with from my own home route the Elevala river way. My own Gasuke and Elevala river route commuters are warned that I have given specific directives for men in blue to shoot anyone in possession with drug and throw them into the river and report to me directly of the case.

“Men in blue so long as you patrol along the river and catch anyone with clear possession of drug simply just shoot him and throw him into the water because there is no need to waste on such liabilities in our community.

“The routes that drugs are smuggled are through Iowara Rampsite way and others that fly in by air from Hagen and Telefomin are given caution also.

“This country needs to now be serious and that means we have to step up on law and order issues if not PNG is gone to the dogs,” he said.