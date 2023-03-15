K1.6m Busu classroom opened

The building, complete with an additional K50,000 computer lab, is set aside for the Grade 12 and 11 science students.

Speaking at the event, chairman of the Digicel PNG Foundation, Michael Henao, said they have been looking forward to the opening of the two-storey K1.6 million building, which is the highest amount the Foundation has ever spent on a single classroom.

“Busu has been a project for us unlike any other,” he said. “This unique structure that we are going to be opening today was designed especially for Busu Secondary School in order to meet its current needs and also to allow for its future expansion aspirations.

“It has been our great pleasure to partner with Busu Secondary School. So on behalf of my board, I wish to congratulate your good self, Mr Peter Sayama Kesu, your good self, Mr George Noble, and all your board of governors and administration for a remarkable job.”

Henao said the event was an example of what could be achieved through partnerships for nation-building.

He said in Morobe, Digicel Foundation has invested K7.149 million into building and rolling out of 32 classrooms, two libraries, two mobile health clinics, three rural health aid posts and now, in Busu, their first 4-in-1, two-storey classroom block.

Digicel PNG’s senior vice president, Lorna McPherson, applauded the vision of Busu principal, George Noble, which has propelled Busu to be one of the top schools in the nation.

“It’s a happy day, not only for Busu Secondary School and your community, but also for us as a company. We came to know the plight of the school through Brian Malone, who is head of our regions for Digicel.

“As a company we employ over 800 staff countrywide and many of our staff actually went to Busu Secondary School and other schools in Lae city.

“When Brian first conveyed the need of the school to the board, in terms of aging infrastructure, we knew this was a school worth investing because of the strong leadership of the school principal, Mr Noble, and of course the staff and the chairman as well.”

McPherson encouraged students and the community to take ownership of the new infrastructure, saying ‘Take care of it and in time, it will take care of your future’.