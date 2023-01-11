K150mil land expansion program

Minister for Lands & Physical Planning, and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso stated this during Parliament sitting on Tuesday 10 January 2023, when responding to questions posed by Member for Rai Coast, Kessy Sawang.

“We have a budget of K150 million for land expansion in our country. The government in its wisdom has decided that we should acquire more land to increase what we currently have as alienated land. Alienated land in the country is around 3 percent-4 percent out of the total land banking in the country.”

Minister Rosso says the idea is to build a couple more brand new suburbs in Port Moresby, working closely with the Members for Moresby and the Governor for NCD.

The Minister also noted that there has not been proper expansion since the 80s.

“Since the 80s, we have not had any more land expansion. So, this will try to solve some of the problems we have now of people being evicted on the land, of people being thrown out on the land, of people who are working not having proper land titles and are sitting on customary blocks. It will help both sides. Customary landowners, and also the government and people putting roofs over their heads,” said Minister Rossso.

He said expansion of suburbs in cities will commence this year in Port Moresby and Lae, whilst in the area of agriculture, expansion will take place in West New Britain and Middle Ramu.