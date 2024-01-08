Invest more in teachers says Ipatas

Ipatas said if the government is committed to achieving the objective of 'leaving no child behind,' then it must first invest in teachers.

He made this statement during the first combined graduation of the University of Goroka, Enga Campus and Enga Teachers College in Wabag last month.

“It is about time the national government must invest more in teaching institutes to ensure teachers are trained properly so they pass quality knowledge to our children who are the future leaders of this country,” he said.

He said Enga province is setting the example in training teachers and the government must invest in teaching institutions.

“Therefore, it is important that the national government must set its focus right to put money on institutions that will benefit the country, of which teaching institution is a prime example,” Ipatas said.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Higher Education Research Science and Technology, Don Polye, said investing in education is a priority of the government but more needs to be done in terms of providing adequate resources to higher learning institutes.