Interns Strengthen Anti-Corruption Efforts

Through the Legal Internship Partnership, TIPNG is able to offer 3rd and 4th Year UPNG Law School students the opportunity to gain valuable work experience as part of its mission to empower people in PNG to take action against corruption.

“TIPNG values the opportunity to work with Papua New Guinea’s next generation of legal professionals through the LIP. Over the course of the 2-month internship, the Law School students will be engaged in a variety of activities to hone their academic skills, expand professional network and contribute to addressing corruption in our country.

“This innovative partnership, now in its fifth year has matured into a fixture of TIPNG’s annual calendar and provides much needed support in our ongoing anticorruption efforts,” TIPNG Chief Executive Officer, Arianne Kassman said.

Three third year Law students, Jasmine Murray, Lloyd Kombe and Andrea Marru were selected for the internship program out of 73 applicants who applied.

The LIP interns will primarily assist TIPNG’s Anti-Corruption Helpdesk (AnCoHD). The AnCoHD is a free public service offered by TIPNG whereby victims and witnesses of corruption in Papua New Guinea can anonymously seek legal advice and assistance in person, via email, social media or by calling the AnCoHD toll-free number 180 6000.

In addition to assisting TIPNG’s AnCoHD, the legal interns will be given the opportunity to support TIPNG’s other functions which include; Policy, advocacy, communications, events, partnerships, finance and administration.

Since beginning in 2018, a total of 14 interns have successfully completed the LIP. TIPNG recently extended its partnership with the UPNG School of Law, through the signing in October 2020 of a 5-year Memorandum of Understanding from 2020-2024.