Days numbered for squatters

The Sheriff's office, accompanied by police officers, visited the settlers to serve eviction notices for a second time on Friday May 10, emphasizing the court's decision and the need to comply.

Acting Commander of NCD/Central Assistant Commissioner of Police, Peter Guinness, reiterated that the court ruled in favour of Nambawan Super Limited (NSL), allowing a 120-day grace period for the settlers to vacate the land before facing forced eviction.

He stressed the importance of understanding the need to comply with the court order and vacate the premises willingly.

“The eviction process is set to start on July 11,” ACP Guinness said.

He urged the settlers to remove all structures and personal belongings.

“I don’t want to see people making negative comments about my police officers on site doing awareness. The settlers must understand that they are only enforcing the court order. If we are not doing that, we will be held accountable for contempt of court,” ACP Guinness added.