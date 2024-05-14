UoT tackles high dropout rate

Unitech’s pro vice chancellor administration, Professor Kaul Gena, made this known during the PNG University of Technology’s Simbu Satellite Campus’ 4th Graduation on Friday, April 26th.

He outlined that from the Grade 12 school leavers for 2023, 31,252 sat for entrance exams. However, only 10,000 were selected to continue to higher education institutions in PNG.

“What happened to the 21,000? They stayed back home,” he said.

“From 2019 to 2024, the number has increased. Now we’re at 32,000. All higher education instutions in the country, bed spaces have not increased. Classrooms have not increased while the number of students graduating has.

“Unitech is playing its part by making available seven degree programs online. Same content that is delivered at Unitech’s Taraka campus is available online.

“We have almost 200 students who are doing online studies.

“Main campus at Taraka has about 3,000 students, but this year, we have exceeded that number. The vice chancellor’s official residence has been converted to a girls’ hall of residence. We have close to 20 female students living there.

“We have a lot of students walking around with ‘c’ and ‘b’ grades but they weren’t accepted into higher learning institutions because of capacity issues. Others were selected but couldn’t enrol because of high school fees.”

Prof Gena said this is why the institution started its full-fledged online degree program this year.

He encouraged professionals, school-leavers and non-school leavers to register for their online degree program.