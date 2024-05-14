RAAF Inspires Technical College Students

The tour also included an inspection of the PNG Defence Force Air Transport Wing’s (ATW) new PAC P-750 aircraft. During the visit, RAAF technicians explained the electrical and mechanical operations of the C-27J, providing students with a comprehensive understanding of its inner workings.

"The intent of today is to give the POMTECH students an experience of what the end of their training could look like," said Detachment Commander Flight Lieutenant Ben Howlett. He hoped the visit would inspire students to pursue careers in aviation or engineering.

This engagement allowed students to interact with pilots, loadmasters, and aircraft technicians from both the RAAF and PNG Defence Force.

"It's good exposure for the students, looking at avionics, aircraft engineering, and airframes," noted Mr. Aquila Kasu, Head of POMTECH's Mechanical Department. Mechanical and electrical students, including Maintenance, Fitting, and Machining (MFM) student Miss Shantelle Treloggen, participated in the tour.

Treloggen expressed her excitement, stating, "It's a great opportunity for us to come out here and to have this practical experience. It has always been my dream to work in aviation."

The PNG Defence Force ATW and No. 35 Squadron maintain a close partnership under the Flights for Excellence Program and Australia's Defence Cooperation Program in PNG.

Lieutenant Colonel Doug Vavar, Commanding Officer of ATW, emphasized the significance of the visit, noting its potential to motivate students interested in avionics and aviation trades to pursue careers with the ATW and No. 35 Squadron.

DPAP is part of an Australian Whole-of-Government effort to enhance presence and capacity in the South West Pacific, initially focusing on airlift operations in Papua New Guinea.