USAID and CPL Launch Pilot Program

This program aims to enhance waste management systems at CPL Group facilities by promoting sustainable 3R (reduce, reuse, recycle) practices among CPL Group staff and the Port Moresby community.

Launched in alignment with Earth Day 2024’s global initiative to eliminate plastic pollution, this pilot builds on the existing collaboration between USAID, the CPL Foundation, and the CPL Group, which is Papua New Guinea's leading retailer.

“Private sector leadership is essential to the fight against climate change. USAID is pleased to work with the CPL Foundation to improve waste management, reduce land-based sources of ocean plastic pollution, and decrease burdens on local waste management systems. By partnering with the private sector, USAID expands the impact and sustainability of our programs,” stated Nino Nadiradze, USAID Country Representative.

“As the leading retailer in PNG, CPL Group is committed to taking a lead role in this comprehensive waste management program. Through our internal workforce and partners, we aim to significantly reduce environmental waste and change the narrative of waste disposal in the fast-moving consumer goods sector,” said Sir Mahesh Patel, Chairman of the CPL Foundation. “We are grateful to USAID for being our allies in this mission.” The SWM program will be led by CPL Group’s Health and Safety Division.

In 2022, USAID and the CPL Foundation began collaborating to enhance the efficiency of CPL Group facilities and reduce their plastic footprint. This partnership is part of USAID’s flagship environmental program, Clean Cities, Blue Ocean, which combats ocean pollution worldwide.

USAID launched Clean Cities, Blue Ocean in 2019 to address the ocean plastics crisis. The program focuses on helping rapidly urbanizing countries tackle ocean plastics at their source, preventing the equivalent of nearly 118 billion plastic bottles (1.2 million metric tons of plastic) from entering the ocean globally.