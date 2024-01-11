Iduhu shock and ashamed

Iduhu, who has also expressed his intention to resign from government following this, said “The violence, looting, and total disregard of the rule of law was not reflected of a democracy we (pride) ourselves on upholding.

“With just over a year to go until our country marks 50 years of Independence, our country should not be experiencing civil unrest, not to mention on an unprecedented scale,” expressed MP Iduhu.

“I observed the numerous hourly reports and images circulating on social media of stores being looted by citizens. As a Member of Parliament. I was ashamed of the fact, the rule of law was openly flaunted without any repercussions,” stated Iduhu.

“I urge all to use the power of social media to urge our neighbours, friends, and family to immediately cease the anarchy and let common sense prevail. My only hope is that law and order is restored, and this behaviour does not spread to other parts of the country.”