Hotel Drives Blood Donation

The Hotel management invited the Sir Brian Bell Centre staff to do the blood donation from its staff and many have come forward to donate blood willingly today.

A staff from the Food and Beverages, Roslyn Aposo, was very positive about the donation. Her first donation was to help her own father in 2015, when she was still a student. This is her second time to donate blood and she would do it all over again if she has too.

“So saving a life is better than being selfish and keeping your blood to yourself. At least we are able to give to save those in need,” Ms Aposo said.

Leilani Konjib, Miss Rapoto/Sanctuary Hotel Spa Resort had wanted to do a blood donation drive under the Miss Rapopo pageant but due to COVID-19 measures and restriction, she was not able to drive it. She was one of the donors yesterday.

“I am happy that the Sanctuary Hotel Resorts has taken the initiative to bring in its staff to donate. Speaking to one of the workers in there, she told me that blood donations aren’t really regular for people to volunteer, it’s just one or two people every time and that makes me sad,” Ms Konjib said.

Mobile blood transfusion Team Leader, Juliet Ohuesaho said though the centre collects sufficient blood, it is always short because Port Moresby General Hospital also supply blood bags to other centres. She added that it is beneficial to donate blood.

“Give way for your body to make new blood for you because every 120 days the body makes new blood and the waste one just circulates there so it’s good to donate blood.”

She added that new blood products reduces the risk of having high blood pressure that may lead to stroke and other heart diseases.