Hela Governor Calls For Unity

During his speech at the launch of impact projects in Mendi, Undialu reminded the people of the bond their forefathers had before the two provinces split.

"Hela and Southern Highlands are always together in doing what is right for them.

"We cannot separate the people as we all share the same culture and traditions," he said.

Governor Undialu reminded the people of late Anderson Agiru's vision for the two provinces to be as sisters and not brothers.

"People of Hela and Southern Highlands must embrace the leadership of the leaders and stand as one people and do away with our infightings," he said.