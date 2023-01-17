Haku, Nissan set for polls

When issuing the writs on January 10th, Speaker of the Bougainville House of Representatives, Simon Pentanu, said the Office of the Bougainville Electoral Commissioner has gained a very good reputation of delivering credible elections, both nationally and abroad.

He believes this will be the case for these by-elections, thus he is looking forward to receiving the writs on March 6 from the Acting Bougainville Electoral Commissioner, George Manu, after the declaration of members-elect for both constituencies.

Pentanu urged candidates to campaign peacefully and let the people decide the leader of their choice when they go to polls.

Meanwhile, Manu has assured the people that OBEC is committed to delivering credible elections so that they can have a leader that will be representing them in the ABG parliament.

According to the schedules, nominations took place from 11–13 January while polling is set for 22 February. Counting will be from 25 February to 3 March.