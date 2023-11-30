Grade 10 student allegedly killed by police

Police managed to quell the situation, promising to do a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The response came following the discovery of the body of the young man in the drain next to Gordons police station on Tuesday morning.

The boy is a Grade 10 student at Port Moresby International School.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika confirmed reports that police where involved in the death of the student.

He managed to calm down the crowd through negotiations and promised the relatives that the rogue police officers alleged to have been involved will face the full force of law.

“The blame is shifted to the police now so we can not shy away from that rather let the law take its cause,” he said.

Sika explained that the deceased was amongst a group of 13 boys who were involved in a drunkard brawl. They were caught by the police patrol unit while driving from Sky-view estate to Boroko.

The police then took them to Gordons Police Station.

Sika said police are now investigating the facts surround this death. Officers found to be involved will be dealt with accordingly

“We will carry out normal investigations and go down to the bottom of this issue and our members will arrested based on evidence,” Sika said.

A post-mortem will be conducted today to establish the kind of injuries he sustained that led to his death.