Govt to establish Rice SEZ

Prime Minister James Marape made the announcement recently underlining the government's commitment to kick start a substantial commercial rice industry within the next five years, with the goal of replacing the country's annual rice imports, valued at over K900 million.

Marape stressed the significance of this national project, stating that the Government places the highest priority on this initiative and is eager to see the State Negotiating Team conclude negotiations for a joint venture between the State and Rigo Rice, which will be established without delay to nurture the domestic rice industry.

He emphasized the need to reduce the country's reliance on rice imports, which currently stands at over 400,000 tonnes annually.

“To achieve self-sufficiency, it is estimated that more than 100,000 hectares of rice need to be cultivated.

“The government aims to realise this through a joint venture with Rigo Rice, commencing with the development of 6,000 hectares of unused State land in Rigo before expanding to other regions, including Central Province, the Sepik Plains, and other parts of the nation.

"This initiative aligns with our government's focus on import replacement, wealth creation for our citizens, and the generation of numerous employment opportunities for our people.”

The State Negotiating Team will be chaired by former Secretary for Treasury, Dairi Vele and will include key representatives such as: