Gov’t payroll system upgrade progressing

Public Service Minister, Joe Sungi said Department of Personnel Management (DPM) has taken the necessary steps to address the payroll issues that has plagued the system over the years.

“The version upgrade project by DPM is one of the corrective measures being undertaken by the Department to address issues on the current payroll system version 12 which has become obsolete and unsupported, requiring the upgrade to be undertaken immediately,” Minister Sungi said.

“DPM is well ahead in implementing these corrective measures and are in the process of putting together business rules and policies that will guide this upgraded version.”

DPM has put in place a strategy, one of which is the Digital HR Transformation program 2023-2027, which encapsulates the pathway in which the Department will strive towards achieving this goal.

Sungi said implementing the recommendations of the Deloitte Report require a holistic approach and the pathway towards conducting this, lies in the measures DPM has employed to address the issues relating to the pay roll system.

“It is a massive task and I am optimistic DPM is on the right track and has taken every step required to address the issue concerning the payroll system which is highly commendable.”

The version upgrade exercise commenced in December 2022 with the purchase of the Version 20, with the first phase of Project Mobilization commencing at the beginning of this year.

The version upgrade has four phases that is set to be completed at the end of 2023. Eighty

percent of the second phase has already been completed which involves the Installation of Version 20.

The third phase which is running concurrently with the second phase is the configuration of Pay Policy and business rules, which is the Digital HR Transformation component to automate the HR Business Processes.

The fourth phase of the version upgrade will be the Training phase, which is on the usage of the system.

Minister Sungi has urged all public servants to have a national identification card, as one of the requirements to ensure there are no duplicate names or ghost names on the pay roll system.