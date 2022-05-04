Free Media Crucial To Accountability

TIPNG Board Chair, Peter Aitsi, in his address at the Media Freedom Day Breakfast said, “In democratic countries, often the media becomes a tool for accountability, to keep other institutions such as legislature, executive and judiciary in check.”

He said in countries such as Papua New Guinea where governance is weak or lacking, the work of an independent and effective media becomes even more crucial.

“Your work as media professionals can have significant positive impact as it can shape community attitudes, influence societal mindsets and inform changes in government policies.”

The breakfast was held as a fundraising drive by former Communication Arts students of Divine Word University, CAD43 for new radio equipment for DWU Communication & Arts Department.

Mr Aitsi added, “TIPNG is committed to seeing a professional, capable and independent media industry and as part of our support, we have partnered with the Media Council of PNG to host several training workshops and industry events aimed at reigniting media practitioners.”

In 2021, with the support of the European Union the Investigative Journalism Award was launched aimed at encouraging and rewarding excellence in investigative reporting.

The Investigative Journalism Awards are a part of TIPNGs Promoting Anti-Corruption and Integrity Strategies Project with EUs support, and the awards aim to recognize mainstream media journalists who successfully adapted investigative approaches to their practice.

There are three categories for TIPNG’s Investigative Journalism awards; Investigation into Statutory Appointments and Use of Public Money, Investigation into Separation of Powers, and an Open Category.

The Open Category is for entries on; Malpractice Within Law Enforcement Agencies, Political Influence on the Electoral Process, Bribery Cases in the Elections, Governance of Political Parties, Transnational Crimes and Sub-National Level Governance.

For more information on how to apply visit the TIPNG website. Entries are open to all PNG journalists in Print and Broadcast Media and deadline for submissions is July 15th.